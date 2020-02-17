[rick-james-posthumously-sued-for-sexually-assaulting-fifteen-year-aged-in-1979]

A woman is in search of damages from the late singer Rick James right after alleging he raped her in 1979, when she was just 15.

As the Affiliated Push studies, the lawsuit was introduced under New York’s Youngster Victims Act – a freshly launched piece of laws that extends the statute of limitations for baby sex abuse survivors.

In an affidavit filed on February 13, the woman clarifies that he was attacked by James in the spring of 1979, when the ‘Super Freak’ singer frequented a youth detention centre the place was living at the time.

She promises that James was released to the girls residing at the dwelling and took an instant desire in her.

“I did not know who Rick James was and shrugged and said I really don’t know him,” she wrote.

“Almost quickly, Rick James was really suggestive and inappropriate in the direction of me. He designed me come to feel extremely awkward.”

Rick James (Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Photos)

After the first trade, she explained she was attacked by James in her bed room.

“As I was laying on my belly on my mattress,” she wrote, “Rick James came into my bedroom and swiftly laid on top of me.

“He grabbed my hair and pushed my head into the pillow. I experimented with to fight him off, but he instructed me, ‘Shut up and give up shifting or I’ll slash you.’ He violently ripped off my underwear and proceeded to violent rape me and ejaculate within of me.”

The singer then allegedly threatened that if she ever explained to anyone, he “would know where by to find” her.

She is seeking damages in the location of $50 million and claims that the alleged incident is dependable for several years of physical, psychological, and psychological harm.

The girl also says her struggles with liquor abuse and drug use, melancholy, suicidal ideas, anxiousness, stem straight from the incident.

James was beforehand convicted of assaulting two women. In 1991, he was arrested for imprisoning and torturing a 24-12 months-old lady about 3 times at his household in the Hollywood Hills.

A second assault transpired in 1992 in a hotel place whilst James was out on bail, and he was subsequently sentenced to above two many years in condition jail.

In 2002, James was also under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of a lady at his residence. He died in 2004.