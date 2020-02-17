[rick-james-sued-for-allegedly-raping-fifteen-yrs-in-1979!]

Decades just after his dying, legendary singer Rick James is being accused of raping a 15-yr-old female in the course of an incident that allegedly took put in 1979.

According to the Related Push, a woman from New York, who has stored her identification a solution, seeks damages from James, who died in 2004, for allegedly raping her in 1979 when she was only 15 many years old. The girl statements that the deceased star was viewing one of the mom and dad in the group’s dwelling in Buffalo. She claimed he entered her space right after meal and raped her.

“He grabbed my hair and pushed my head in opposition to the pillow,” he claimed in the accommodate. “I attempted to fight him, but he explained to me,quot shut up and stop going or I’ll reduce you. “

The girl suggests she experienced “bodily, psychological and emotional injuries,quot for the alleged assault. He was convicted in 1993 of assaulting two women of all ages and put in far more than two decades at the rear of bars.

This is not the 1st time James has been accused of sexual misconduct.