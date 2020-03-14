Rick Pitino ready to play off Broadway in exchange for college coach at Iona – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLae3fa149bf1de6960852814c147eafae11%

In February 2003, a Friday afternoon between games at Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay, Mick Cronin sat on a bus with his Murray State players behind him, his assistant coaches alongside him and several reporters on the trip.

Cronin cell phones were dropped. He answered without hesitation, probably because he knew the caller was important.

“In what forgotten city are you now?” Asked Rick Pitino, gently humbling his former assistant as Cronin ascended the Division I training ladder.

M M MUCH: Prior to Cronin’s employment, UCLA Promoters were looking for Pitino

Pitino, 67, has been at the top of that ladder, literally twice, in a coaching leadership career that began in 1978 when he was hired, at the age of 25, to coach the Terriers University of Boston. He was then a generous man, his talent so clear that it was as if he were wearing a neon sign that said “Future Member of Fame.”

Now that current member of the Hall of Fame will be the next head coach at Iona College.

Pitino stumbled, in a sense, on that second trip to the top. The Louisville program he ran, which claimed the NCAA Championship in 2013, became the center of a scandal through the publication of the book “Breaking the Cardinal Rules,” detailing strip parties at the team’s residence that were allegedly funded by a staff of basketball. member. That cost U de L what had been the third flag of his national title.

And more trouble surfaced in 2017, when one of Pitino’s coaching aides was caught in a federal trouble in which another man argued over a clothing company that would make future payments to a Louisville recruit. Not long after this was revealed in an FBI complaint, Pitino lost his job.

M M MUCH: Pitino and Louisville settle dismissal lawsuits

Now Pitino is ready to start what represents the bottom of Division I.

When the question mattered, shortly after his expulsion from Louisville, he answered those who asked him if Pitino would train again in college, suggesting that this would probably only happen if he were willing to work again in one. bus league.

And so it is.

If you need a Mars boredom, at least you have it.

Iona is a member of the Atlantic Metro Athletic Conference. The MAAC regular season champion this season Siena was expected to be the 16th seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to Ryan Fagan of Sporting News. Siena is in Albany, New York, which is a two-hour bus ride from the Iona campus. Quinnipiac is an hour away in Connecticut. The only really long trip is all over New York State to Buffalo, the location of Canisius College.

Pitino has indicated he wants to train hard enough to move to Greece and run the Panathinaikos basketball club in the Greek Basketball League and Euroleague. It is surprising that he was willing to go so far to stay in business when he is beyond doing it for the money.

Although it offers the opportunity to live in downtown Manhattan again, if you so desire, you will find it very unlikely that you will be willing to train in one of the most charming and balanced leagues in college play, but less glamorous, so well caught in a middle column of the New York Post’s beautiful sports journalist, Mike Vaccaro.

DEKUARCI: Hofstra, Mihalich only boasts this March

MAAC itself has declined somewhat in recent years. In 1990, he was home to a National Player of the Year, Lionel Simmons, and a team of La Salle Explorers who went 30-2, ranked No. 5 in the NCAA Tournament, and produced two more NBA players. beyond. by Simmons.

In 2012, Iona won an overall bid for the NCAA Tournament and featured in the Top Four against BYU, and under coach Tim Cluess, the Gaels won the MAAC vehicle bid for the NCAA Tournament in the past four seasons. and five times in general.

Cluess missed the 2019-20 season, however, with an undisclosed illness and resigned earlier this week to serve as a show consultant and focus on his recovery.

Iona is located in New Rochelle, New York, one of the most coronavirus-challenged American cities. There may be some who criticize Iona for insensitivity or poor optics, but this is a time when Iona is most in need of prospective students to understand that university has a future.

Now, that future will include one of the most talented trainers wearing a pair of stylists’ wires in front of a college bench. One wonders if she will dress a little.