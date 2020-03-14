Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach – News Information – News Information

% MINIFYHTML230032e4c25e12b24c0fde334209b1d511%

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. – Hall of Fame member Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.

Pitino trained in Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and was training in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health problems after 10 years and six NCAA tournament appearances.

“My passion for basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College,” Pitino said in a statement issued by the Catholic school located north of New York City on the outskirts of Westchester County that has a university education. of 3,300 students.

“Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit,” Pitino added. “At Iona, I’m going to work with the same passion, hunger and drive I’ve had for over 40 years.”

Pitino, 67, has an overall record of 770-271 in college and became the first coach to bring three different schools to the Final Four. He won the national championships in Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996) and also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987.

Pitino trained twice in the NBA, with the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team president.

Last June, Pitino coached Panathinaikos for the Greek League Championship.

Iona President Seamus Carey said, “After a thorough interview process, we are confident that Rick’s experience and commitment to Iona and our community make him the right person to continue building on Tim Cluess’s success.”

Pitino’s return to college basketball comes almost six months after he and Louisville settled claims stemming from his departure, following a federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

The coach had sued the University of Louisville Association of Athletic for more than $ 38.7 million in November 2017, alleging he breached his contract by dismissing him due last month. The school had opposed and demanded monetary damages for empty games and prizes. Pitino received no money in the deal, and his personnel file changed from being terminated to an effective resignation 13 days before he was fired.

The deal closed a bitter final chapter between the school and Pitino, which was not mentioned in the federal complaint. He repeatedly said he knew nothing about the payments made to the family of a recruit to sign with Louisville.

The school’s recognition of its participation in the federal investigation came as it appealed the NCAA sanctions that cost Louisville its 2013 national championship.

In that case, the governing body ordered the 123 win breaks, including the Cardinals’ third national title and appearance in the 2012 Final Four, following allegations from a companion book that former Louisville basketball team member Louisville actor Andre McGee hired him and other dancers to strip naked and have sex with players and recruits.

Pitino said he was not aware of any of the activities described in the book. While Louisville reiterated in a joint agreement statement that the breaches under his supervision caused “grave consequences, for example, for the school, he acknowledged Pitino’s success and commitment to his players and thanked him for his service.