Rick Wakeman releases most current The Red World trailer

Rick Wakeman has produced a brand name new movie trailer for his future studio album The Purple World. The new movie clip attributes tunes from the track The North Basic, taken from the album. You can look at the trailer in full beneath.

“When the plan to do some online video clips for shorter edits of the tracks off of The Crimson Earth album, I was not certain what they meant or if they’d function, but immediately after seeing them,I have actually appreciated them,” Wakeman tells Prog. “They all have a terrific enjoyable whimsical feel, (huge word for me whimsical), and so considerably they’ve all put a smile on my experience. It’s just what is desired on a Friday morning, or what ever working day or time of day you have a look.

“The very last clip in fact surpasses whimsical and moves towards chortle out loud. How interesting is that? And why are they so a great deal enjoyable ? The respond to is likely since I was not allowed everywhere around their development!”

The Red Planet album sees a return to his progressive rock roots after obtaining quite a few hit piano-primarily based albums such as Piano Portraits (2017), Piano Odyssey (2018) and Christmas Portraits (2019).

The Purple Planet will be introduced in June on LP and CD, with the initial 1000 vinyl models pressed on 180g pink double vinyl, which will be signed and numbered and introduced in a ‘pop-up’ include.

The 1st 2000 CDs will also be autographed and numbered and aspect their own ‘pop-up’ deal with.

Pre-order The Red Planet.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=bpBFoziaKzg