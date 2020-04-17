Rick Wakeman releases new The Red Earth movie trailer

Rick Wakeman has unveiled a new online video clip forward of his upcoming album The Crimson World. The new clip features guitarist Dave Colquhoun, who seems on the new album, alongside with bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Ash Soan, talking about his part on the album and extra.

“I was out on a social with Rick just just before Xmas (if people can keep in mind social gatherings),” explains Colquhoun. “The idea was to go over the new album (now The Red World). So I elevated the question, ‘Rick what form of Album do you want to make?’ His a person term remedy was ‘PROG’!

“And that was it. So I guess it does what it claims on the tin. I’m very honoured that Prog Magazine agrees.”

The Red Earth album sees a return to his progressive rock roots soon after possessing numerous hit piano-centered albums such as Piano Portraits (2017), Piano Odyssey (2018) and Christmas Portraits (2019).

“I am so grateful to most people who inspired me to make The Pink Earth and to all those who took section in its musical generation,” adds Wakeman. “None a lot more so than Lee Pomeroy, Ash Soan, Dave Colquhoun, Erik Jordan and Toby Wood.”

The Pink Planet will be produced in June on LP and CD, with the initially 1000 vinyl models pressed on 180g pink double vinyl, which will be signed and numbered and offered in a ‘pop-up’ protect.

The initially 2000 CDs will also be autographed and numbered and attribute their personal ‘pop-up’ protect.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=U3sE3FedEcA