Rick Wakeman unveils the new prog album The Red Planet

Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble have announced that they will release a new prog album later this year with the title The Red Planet.

The keyboard wizard is accompanied in the line-up by guitarist Dave Colquhoun, bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Ash Soan and it will take the form of a ‘keyboard heavy’ prog rock instrumental album.

It is released on April 3 and contains eight newly composed pieces and it is said to refer to Wakeman’s debut album The Six Wives of Henry VIII.

Wakeman, who confirmed that he was working on a prog album in January, says on his website: “The basic tracks have already been recorded and that includes contributions from the aforementioned musicians and I am happy with the results so far.

“I still have a lot to add to each track and that will be done this month before Erik Jordan starts his job mixing everything, so it sounds like it should!

“There are great plans for a very special playback session and other surprises. It was very nice to go back to prog and I think the period that recording such an album has contributed enormously to making The Red Planet extremely fresh. “

Wakeman adds: “The album will take a lot of time in the coming weeks, so there are no other gigs or trips, but they will appear soon once the album is delivered.”

Asked about the expectations of prog fans hoping that the “prog fader turns 11,” Wakeman replies, “That can be a problem because it’s already at 14!”

The Red Planet is released on LP and CD, with the first 1000 vinyl units pressed on 180 g of red double vinyl, which are signed and numbered and presented in a “pop-up” cover.

The first 2000 CDs are also signed and numbered and have their own “pop-up” cover.

Both versions can now be reserved.

In addition, there is also a playback event at the National Space Center in Leicester on April 4 from 6 p.m. Only 150 fans get the chance to participate, with each ticket supplied with a “bag of goodies, signed event program and signed CD / DVD.”

