Ricky Gervais “everyone is always sad” about releasing “Afterlife” Season 2 during a global pandemic.

A series about suicide Brit’s grieving his dead wife as isolated TV enthusiasts increasingly flee the escapeee’s entertainment during the current global coronavirus outbreak. Will it be a panacea of ​​collective fear and suffering?

The Emmy-winning Netflix Afterlife star and star, Ricky Jarvaise, agonizes over her character’s struggles, especially in times when human connections have never been more precious. It’s especially comfortable to watch.

Fortune spoke to Jarvey on the phone on March 29 [then she evacuated with her long-time girlfriend and producer Jane Fallon in London for the next few weeks], and in pain and atheism she made her first hand-made drama. We talked about the feeling of announcing two seasons. Inspiring him to “make the most of his living”, why Larry David escapes the joke he could never do, and now his most powerful currency is honesty.

How have you been doing so far? Is your family safe?

It’s okay. If you drank enough, you didn’t have to buy panic. And I eat and drink too much as usual. I know someone who has been ill and believe some families may have the virus, but I’m not sure. I think I eat it every day! There is a lot of wrong information. That’s pretty scary. All my fears are for others. Not bad. There are no complaints.

It’s a change for you.

[Laughs] Yes, I would generally complain.

Jarvey says he uses his own relationship with longtime partner Jane Fallon [right] to convincingly describe his altercation with his late wife Lisa. Andrew Kawy-AFP / GettyImages

While many criticisms have been cast against our leaders during this time, being political on social media is generally avoided. How was your approach to connecting with your fans last month?

I will never be political. Not because I think it will alienate the audience. I personally know that it can be a terrible leader. When I first joined Twitter, I was joking about hundreds of likes. But if someone says “I don’t like it”, delete it. I want to like you too much So I’ve been live on Twitter for the past few weeks — I joked that I was like Churchill during the war, and motivated me — but you want to be too frivolous or too depressed Absent. It’s a thin line I’m not used to worrying about. When people see me playing live, what’s happening in the outside world is usually not a problem.

I couldn’t imagine a person who is captivated by the afterlife season 2 world. This is great, but even worse than in Season 1. Is this the best or worst time for a viewer to watch a show about a man who is committing suicide because his wife is dying of cancer?

Like Season 1, I didn’t have tens of millions of people watching my show and I had no emotional connections. The agent has received 300 letters! Then what I learned is that everyone is always sad and the older you are, the more sad you need to be. People would have told me in the street, “I lost my brother a week before I saw the show,” or “My wife was on chemotherapy and we saw him together.” And this is the second thing I learned. That is, people like to see things about what they are grieving. It’s good to talk about it. I also like to see it, especially on taboo and niche topics, if it’s been good for our lives. People are tired of boring things for them. Afterlife cannot appear on network television. The creators of these shows have good intentions such as “do a series on a real adult theme”, but someone always comes along and says, “If you change that, you can get more viewers.” I’m sure. ” I don’t know why we think people can’t see difficult things. They are already talking about them at work and at home.

The love story of Tony and Lisa [Kelly Godlyman], who die of breast cancer shortly before the start of the series, is told throughout Flash afterlife through video footage. Ray Vermiston-Netflix

Perhaps because the TV has been selling aspirations from the beginning. Programming has long reflected the way most people are alive. The ads needed to show the show must support distorted reality.

Yes, and I understand why it should be, especially in the post-war world. We needed optimism and positiveness. I really consider After Life ambitious. Talking about sadness, death, and terrifying things in interesting and entertaining ways is encouraging. Humor is intended to help us overcome bad things.

It is also meaningful and rare to see middle-aged men very vulnerable and broken. It’s certainly the most heartbreaking dramatic performance I have ever seen.

Oh, thank you. Yes, we rarely see heroes messed up and flawed. And, “he’s a hard-drinking, feminine mess! That’s his fault!”

Like James Bond.

exactly. In contrast to a fat little putz that just misses his dead wife. I always liked exploring heroism. It’s hard to be normal. It’s difficult to live. The show is clearly a study of sadness, psychosis, and addiction, but it overcomes everyday challenges.

Also, it’s okay not to have a brave face to make others feel better.

Yes. And Tony knows his situation is very heavy for some people. “I should at least be kind to those who helped me,” he says. He tried to be psychotic but kind to dogs, nephews, new girls at work and old ladies in the graveyard. Cruelty is not who he is.

When was the saddest thing in your life?

When you lost your parents. Last year, my brother also died.

I am very sorry.

Yeah thank losing grandparents and parents is the natural order of things. But you won’t lose your brother or spouse. Another theme I considered at the show is that my spouse “I want to go first. I want to die first.” But it’s selfish!

Tony’s friend and colleague’s mourner, Ann [Penelope Wilton], visits two partners in the Season 2 scene and visits an important partner. Labor Miston-Netflix

I don’t want to be around the ongoing suffering.

Yes. Anne [Penelope Wilton] character Ann [season 1] said: She basically says, “I am suffering more than anything now, but I am happy that he is not suffering.” It is selfish to want to do “first” and bittersweet, especially if you believe there is no next life. In that case, you are not afraid of death, because there is nothing to fear. But what you know, this life is all you have, and it’s a tragic waste to throw it away before you have to!

Does this mean that the atheist will naturally lead a more robust life than those who believe in the heavenly version?

That’s interesting. People don’t mind dying because I’m an atheist. It could not go far from the truth. We do not think there is nothing to live. Because I know that there is nothing to die. So I want to make the most of everything. But it still depends on the quality of life. It’s more important to me than life. Just like putting a pet on, it’s the most beautiful thing a person can do.

By the way, I’m sorry to see your sweet cat, Olly, died.

Thank you very much. She was a very nice little soul. She was 16 and a half years old. We turned our eyes and knew it was the kindest thing. And no one should worry about doing it himself. I am a big suicidal activist. It should be everyone’s right. There is no need to negotiate or beg to decide who died.

Tony and his colleagues Sandy and Lenny [Mandeep Dillon and Tony Way] interviewed a quirky local music producer about the small English town newspaper, Tambury Gazette. Natalie Sealy — Netflix

Even in the new season, Tony’s brother-in-law Matt still sees the dreaded caustic therapist he saw in Season 1. To what extent does that personality distort the practice of therapy? Do you draw from your own experience?

I have never actually been treated and have never suffered from any of the depressions or mental illnesses I know. And that’s just luck. [Therapist actor] Paul Kay is amazing, right? I put everything I knew about “toxic masculinity” into his personality. And what I argue is that we are all narcissists, especially on social media. People are rewarded for bad behavior, then they write books about it. [Lol]

This season, we’ve paved the way for making sex worker Roxy-like side characters more humane. She has neither pity nor sadness. Rather, he is a happy and intelligent woman with an emotional inner life that provides Tony with friendship and comfort when she needs it most.

I tried to create a world where everyone is in this strange little village. People think I’m the most critical person in the world after seeing me host a globe or seeing a stand-up. That is not true at all. We’re all flawed, so I messed up everyone. One thing I should teach from the Bible is often “as an innocent person throws the first stone.” Comedies should never be critical. We should always be about the idea that we are all idiots.

Gervais’s 2018 Netflix stand-up special “Humanity” rebounded from a joke involving Katelyn Jenner’s male-to-female sex change. Gervais defends this material as a separate chapter, skewering all people and topics such as “AIDS, Cancer, Famine, and the Holocaust” on equal occasions. RayBurmiston—Netflix

That said, you’ve been blowback for tweets and jokes you’ve made in the past at the expense of transgender people. It includes some of the 2018 Netflix Special Humanity on Kate Lindenner. In this season’s afterlife, Tony’s dopey colleague Lenny is confused about what transgender means, and Tony uses the right words to guide him. Is this vignette intended to reinforce the critics that you are not really transphobic?

It’s all about how some people don’t really understand [the trans problem] and how to keep up with the right terminology. I have always been a parent for all human rights. I think the [repulsion] happened when I joke about someone who happened to be a trance. Even if you are not a racist, you can make jokes about race. You can make jokes about trans people even if you are not transphobic. Crime occurs when people confuse the subject of a joke with a real target. They are not the same. I once made a joke about peanut allergy, and the woman complained because her daughter was allergic to peanut. She was very emotional. I also told them to joke about AIDS, cancer, famine, and the Holocaust. She said, “Yes, but the Holocaust did not kill the child.” What? You can’t be logical when you care so much about something.

Why do you think straight-sex males like whites, like Larry David, can get away with a joke about transgender people? Transgender actors Lavern Cox and Chaz Bono also starred in this gag show. One of them was a Bono character with a big penis, but he accidentally knocked down an object. It’s hard to imagine you appearing intact from such material.

There are several reasons. Larry doesn’t care about the comedy’s realism or emotional influences. In my comedies and shows, I deal with fallout. People know that what he is doing is comics, and even the players don’t take the comics seriously. Another thing Larry does right is not to bother with explaining himself. Please do so. [Lol]

Return to afterlife. How much do you draw from your relationship with Jane in creating a portrait of Tony’s relationship with his deceased wife? What do you think about the show?

She loves it and is all influenced by real life. I wanted to make it feel like a real relationship. It’s funny Someone in the junket asked us, “Are you worried that their relationship is too perfect? ​​Is the video flashback incredible?” Tony’s dead wife Lisa The acting actress Kelly said, “Why do they take their arguments?” [Lol]

Jervey’s zeitgeisty 2001 BBC comedy “The Office” [starring Martin Freeman, Lucy Davis, Jervey and McKenzie Crook] kickstarted an eccentric series starring comedians. It’s not his. BBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

To be sure, there are certainly many sad images of Lisa that Tony cares about.

And those moments allow us to go a little more brutal. This season, there is a moment to kill me without spoiling me. I suffocated every time I saw it in the edit. It is also interesting to understand that all of “after life” will be done on video and film. There are probably 10 photos of me grown up. But there are 50 photos of me and the cat in the bath. Hundreds of people are sitting on the sofa and making silly faces. And all videos. I’ve heard that more photos were taken in 2014 than the ones that summarize other history.

And most were Kardashian.

Yes, of course. A picture of people talking. Narcissism is a new genetic trait. That is, they had to ban selfies in Auschwitz last year.

Looking back on my career from The Office to Extras to Derek, I rarely do anything other than what I created. Because it’s the most personal things that inspire you most.

People ask me to act with their actions, and I must always explain to them why they can do better than I do. [Laughs] I did nights at the museum on Sesame Street and enjoyed writing The Simpsons, but I don’t count them as “my work.” I’m not too excited to appear in a movie I didn’t write or direct. When asked what I did in my career, I think I made three or four comedies, some movies, and stand-ups. I don’t want to become more famous or rich. I want to be more honest. As a result, I’m willing to reduce the number of people I’m connected to. It is humanity that excites me the most. “Your show helped me awful times.” That’s what I want to skip the street.

Other essential Fortune articles:

—Chris Hemsworth calls Extraction the most tired shoot of his career.

—Kelly Gang Director True History, Starring Their Hypnotic Outlaw Saga

-Hollywood artists creating PPE for the medical community

— Chinese cinema closed again, causing studio anxiety

-How Mrs. American Designers Revived the 1970s Feminist Showdown

Follow Fortune on Flipboard for the latest news and updates on analytics.

[TagsToTranslate] ricky gervais