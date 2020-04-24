Ricky Gervais participates in celebrities under viral singing video “Imagine”

Ricky Gervais shared his opinion about a viral video that featured many celebrities performing cover on John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

Last month, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot spearheaded a stellar rendition of the iconic song as the coronavirus spread worldwide.

In a video posted on Instagram, Godot began singing Lennon’s seminal track before liking Will Ferrul, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman to try and cheer them up.

The video turned out to be multi-colored, and many social media users said the celebrities had made no effort. Now Gervais joined, admitting he was not a fan.

Ricky Gervais. Credit: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live he said: “This is a” imagine “video, it’s not so bad, they are probably very nice people.

“It was a terrible show, but they could do it for good reasons to help these normal people.”

He added, “But they go, ‘My movie is coming out and I’m not on the phone. I need to be in the public eye, “not all but some.

“You see in their eyes – ‘I could cry over the beauty of my face, I just do it so beautifully’ and everyone sees that we all understand.”

Meanwhile, Gervais spoke out against those who “complain” about privileged positions, and the NHS continues to fight the coronavirus during a worldwide pandemic.

The comedian said in an interview with The Sun that he has little sympathy for those standing at home after celebrities posting videos from gorgeous homes.

The second season of After Life starring with Gervais comes on Netflix today (April 24).

The comedy-drama sees Gervais starring as Tony Johnson, a man who stubbornly copes with his widowed life after his wife’s death.

In a four-star review, Beth Webb said that the second series of “After Life” is “the most moving work to date.”