Ricky Gervais will play After Life in season 3 “only if fans demand it”

Ricky explained what awaits Tony out of season 2 (photo: Netflix)

Ricky Gervais abandoned his hopes for the third season of After Life – and explained that he would return only when fans demand it from Netflix.

The first season of the series met with widespread recognition when the comedian told the bittersweet story of Tony, who struggles with the life after the death of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

The second season of the series is expected to end this Friday, and Ricky excited fans early this week by suggesting that plans for the third part can already be queued.

However, talking with Metro.co.uk, Ricky explained that this is not entirely accurate, and said, “The answer is: I don’t know about the third series. I said that for the first time I would do the third series.

“Because the world is so rich, I love characters, I love all actors. I love my character. I love the city Themes. I love dog. ”

“I would do the third one, but it must be real, it must be real demand for an encore. I’m not going to just do it – he confirmed.

“If a storm breaks out and Netflix calls me, you know next week and go” listen, it went through the roof. Everyone loves it. We would like to do the third “I would do it.”

Tony and his dog try to survive without Lisa (photo: Netflix)

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1u5uN7PlD8 (/ embed)

“But I wouldn’t do it because of that,” he hurried to add. “I wouldn’t do it just to get paid or because they want another show, another three hours.

“It has to be that people really want more, but even people don’t know,” Ricky concluded. “Even people don’t know what they want. They think so. ”

If this happens, for the first time Ricky breaks with many years of tradition from his previous programs, The Office, Extras and Derek, each having two seasons.

He explained earlier that he wants every program to be of a high standard and that he would not be welcome any longer.

Can Tony force himself to continue working with nurse Emma? (Photo: Netflix)

Ricky likes to build the crazy world of Tambura (photo: Netflix)

So do not underestimate the idea of ​​the third season.

“It’s a really difficult task, third series,” Ricky admitted. “Especially when you put all your eggs in one basket.

“You put everything into everything you do, burn bridges and work in corners, because it was right at the time.

“So you really have to want it.”

More: Netflix



Fortunately, viewers will not have to wait too long to find out, and this poignant series promises to be one big watch.

After the end of season 2 it will start this Friday on Netflix.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk on 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Ricky Gervais “will not be Vera Lynn” but wants to be more positive among the coronavirus

MORE: YouTuber JaackMaate about being a fanboy Ricky Gervais and why you need to watch Jinx in closing