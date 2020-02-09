Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins 2020 Daytona 500 poles

February 9 (UPI) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start in the front row after winning Pole-Sunday for the season opening of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway next week.

Stenhouse set a fast lap of 194,582 mph to reach pole position, securing Alex Bowman first place in the race. Bowman reached 194,363 mph around the 2 1/2 mile route to secure first place for the third year in a row. He was 17th and 11th in the previous two openings.

Stenhouse’s third pole position in the 257 Cup Series starts and the first in Daytona came on his second day in the new Chevrolet Camaro.

The Daytona 500 next Sunday is also Stenhouse’s first start at JTG-Daugherty Racing. He replaced Ryan Preece in the No. 47 Chevrolet.

“It’s cool,” Stenhouse told reporters on Sunday. “(Team owner) Tad (skillful) and (wife) Jodi are back in the store with everyone. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here and bring people like (crew chief) Brian (Pattie) with you. They worked really hard , they are in my corner and they have supported me throughout my career.

“(Head of Competition) Ernie (Cope) has a great organization and a great store. … I’m really proud to put our Kroger Chevy on pole for the Daytona 500 on Kroger Pole Day. That was our goal down here Arriving Pattie worked hard for this goal all off-season and everyone participated. “

Only the first two places were given in single car qualifying. The starting order for the rest of the 40-car field will be determined by a pair of qualifying races in Daytona on Thursday.

Bowman’s teammates, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson, qualified third and fourth and will start in the front row for Thursday’s duels.

Reigning Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin was the fifth fastest driver, while Christopher Bell (ninth) was the fastest newcomer. The reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was sixth fastest.