Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins the Daytona 500 pole

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WFLA) – When Roush Fenway Racing released him, he was without a team in September. Then he switched to JTG Daugherty Racing. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is now in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway.

Stenhouse is the pole winner before the Daytona 500. He will start in first place, while Alex Bowman will start in second place.

News channel 8 Gabrielle Shirley asked him how he felt he had the fastest car on the track.

“It feels good,” said Stenhouse. “It’s just about the work the boys do

in the.”

He told Shirley that he would give his team, his new team, 98 to 99 percent of the credits.

“It takes a lot of people in the shop to make this car as fast as it is,” he said. “And that’s pretty cool to finally get a Daytona 500 pole.”

