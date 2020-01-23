Riddick Bowe reveals frustrations while chasing Eddie Hearn

Phil Jay 01/23/2020

📸 Esther Lin / Mark Robinson

Riddick Bowe and his manager have expressed their continued disappointment as they try to get the attention of promoter Eddie Hearn.

Eli Karabrell, acting on behalf of the former undisputed heavyweight champion, had promised Hearn the first refusal to receive Bowe return treatment.

Karabell contacted the matchroom offices and sent official documents. He had informed WBN of the lack of answers.

“I was just on the phone with Eddie Hearn’s office. I spoke to Mandy Fox,” said Karabell exclusively told World Boxing News, “He has not yet read the contract, is not responding to our offer, and we believe he is trying to hinder the process,” he added.

Bowe, who has decided to make a long-term comeback despite his 52-year-old, warned on the matter.

“Anyone who tries to keep me from fighting can give a kick, and that includes Mr. Hearn,” Bowe told WBN.

The last correspondence previously passed from Karabell to WBN was on December 4th. It read:

Mr. Hearn and Mrs. Fox,

Mr. Bowe intends to sign the previously submitted employment contract with Matchroom Sport. As mentioned in a previous phone call to Mrs. Fox, Mr. Bowe is extremely serious and would like to sign this agreement as soon as possible. I have attached the original employment contract that we would like to sign with you.

Mr. Peeples and I will have a quick phone call with you and Mr. Hearn next Wednesday, December 4th, 2013 at 9:30 AM Central Standard Time (CST USA Time).

There was no reply to this email. Karabell has followed up in the meantime.

HERITAGE

Bowe is visibly upset that he wants to box again. “Big Daddy” last fought back in 2008.

However, it was far from its heyday when the American broke through the division in the late 1980s and early 1990s to become a three-belt title holder.

The victory over Evander Holyfield brought Bowe victory at WBC, WBA and IBF, which was due to the lack of awareness of the WBO.

Will there be another chapter for Bowe?

We wait and see.

