Rideau Hall’s levels of harassment are still among the worst in public service

One of the first internal assessments of Governor General Julie Payette’s performance at Rideau Hall gave the former astronaut and newbie in public service a poor rating. In 2018, the Federal Government’s annual public service employee survey (OSGG) – an investigation into the work experience of bureaucrats, conducted by more than 160,000 federal employees – raised alarm bells about an apparent harassment in the Secretary General’s office. , The results also indicated a lack of trust in executives.

This week, the federal government released the results of the 2019 version of the public service employee survey. Rideau Hall conditions have improved in a number of areas. 22 percent of respondents said they had experienced harassment last year, after 25 percent in 2018. This is the third highest number of all federal agencies. The average across the entire civil service was 14 percent (after 15 percent in 2018). Confidence in executives, which had risen to a higher level in Payette’s first year, is increasing only slightly. Last year, only 49 percent of respondents indicated that their executives set a good example in terms of ethical behavior. That is up to 55 percent. 45 percent said they had “trust” in their bosses in 2018. That is now up to 50 percent. And the third of those surveyed, according to which executives made “timely and effective decisions” in 2018, rose to 40 percent.

But Payette’s store is not necessarily empty: the reported harassment is decreasing, but it is also evolving. In 2018, employees largely pointed to harassment in the form of insulting statements, aggressive behavior and excessive control, all of which declined in 2019. However, employees are now reporting significant improvements in “Exclude or Ignore” (from 30 percent to 40 percent), “Humiliation” (to 50 percent from 36 percent), and “Interfering with Work or Restricting Resources” (to 41 Percent of 27 percent).

A former Rideau Hall employee, who left Payette during his tenure, said the work ethic among non-managers was so bad in 2018 that long-term employees felt forced to leave the company. “I’ve seen people who were on stress-relieving leave throughout their careers leave and then relocating departments,” said the source, who agreed to not mention names because Maclean is still working in the civil service. “People who are basically institutions in this place, people who have contributed significantly to Rideau Hall’s success in the past. It is really sad to see. ‘

Last year, a Rideau Hall spokesman said the office is addressing internal issues by “providing training for all employees and managers … on issues such as respect for the workplace and mental health.”

Now, according to a spokesman, the OSGG will review this year’s survey results “in the next few weeks” and point out that the office has generally achieved more positive results across the entire survey. “We are pleased to see that overall we have improved our results in almost all areas and in some cases performed better than the civil service. We welcome the survey because it provides us with information that enables us to better direct our efforts to support a healthy and safe work environment. “

Over 180,000 employees across the entire federal bureaucracy completed the 2019 survey. Some departments that reported disproportionately high harassment rates in 2018 fell significantly in 2019. The number of women employed by the Ministry of Women and Equal Opportunities fell significantly from 23 percent to the average civil service. Just over a quarter of Correctional Service Canada respondents reported harassment, compared to nearly a third in 2018.

The Treasury has the least reported harassment – six percent of 590 respondents – from a large federal ministry. And the employees in this department also have the highest confidence in the managers. Eighty-eight percent of respondents “trust” their superiors, and the same proportion say that leaders are good examples of ethical behavior. Both data were improved by seven points compared to 2018.

