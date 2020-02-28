riders-linebacker-elimimian-elected-new-president-of-cfl-players’-affiliation

LAS VEGAS—Solomon Elimimian is the new president of the CFL Players’ Affiliation.

The union unveiled its government Thursday in the course of its once-a-year standard meeting with the veteran Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker shown as president. Elimimian succeeds retired Canadian Jeff Retaining, who did not seek out re-election immediately after four a long time in the put up.

Elimimian was a person of four candidates for the position. The some others have been American Keon Raymond and Canadians Peter Dyakowski and Agustin Barrenechea. All three are retired former CFL players.

Elimimian gets to be the 2nd American to head up the CFLPA. George Reed, a Corridor of Fame working back again with Saskatchewan, did so two times (1972-81, 1986-93).

Signing up for Elimimian on the union govt will be Montreal defensive lineman John Bowman (very first vice-president), Winnipeg extended-snapper Chad Rempel (next vice-president), Edmonton lengthy-snapper Ryan King (3rd vice-president) and Dyakowski (treasurer). Brian Ramsay stays the organization’s govt director.

Bowman is an American whilst Rempel and King are Canadians.

“This new government is made up of a the greater part of active gamers fascinated in the membership’s enter and assistance to perform collectively in transferring our agenda forward in a beneficial way,” Elimimian explained in a assertion. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to operate with this gifted group of men and women to get the job done with each other in adding price to the players and grow the game we all adore.”

In addition to Maintaining, also leaving the CFL govt are Marwan Hage (initial vice-president) and Rolly Lumbala (3rd vice-president).

“On behalf of the CFLPA, I would like to thank our outgoing government workforce for their tireless function and motivation towards advancing issues that impression CFL players,” Ramsay reported in a assertion. “I would also like to welcome and congratulate the incoming government crew that will direct our affiliation and provide our associates over the upcoming two decades.

“I am self-confident this group can supply potent management and signify the needs of our membership.”