Ridgeway delivers new e-commerce website for the probiotic brand OptiBac

Ridgeway has launched a new e-commerce website for OptiBac Probiotics, the UK’s most popular probiotics brand.

The new website, launched in November 2019, improves customer satisfaction, increases conversion and the number of recurring purchases, and enables the OptiBac Probiotics team to communicate more effectively.

The website is built on the Kentico EMS platform, which gives the marketing and e-commerce team more control over the creation and editing of content, the addition of new products and the implementation of promotions via the flexible CMS.

OptiBac Probiotics is increasingly international and the new website will play a key role in increasing sales at home and abroad. Optibac first launched the UK website before launching a unified brand experience worldwide.

With 60% of current visitors using a mobile device, the new website will offer an improved customer experience, focusing on the mobile experience, to increase the number of mobile purchases. The new site will also support a wider range of carrier services, giving customers more flexibility and the functionality customers can use to track their orders to reduce order-related calls to the customer service team.

The new website will support cross-selling and up-selling of products by recommending customers related products based on the products in their shopping cart. In future development phases, the OptiBac Probiotics team plans to use the Kentico EMS functionality to investigate the personalization of content, the automation of marketing and lead nurturing and to offer their customers a tailor-made e-commerce experience.

OptiBac Probiotics chose Ridgeway because it successfully ran a number of e-commerce projects for leading brands like Twinings and Krispy Kreme on the Kentico platform. Kentico offers OptiBac Probiotics the scalability and flexibility it needs for future development and functionality, thus securing its investment for the future.

The OptiBac Probiotics team is excited about the new possibilities and flexibility of the new location and is looking forward to a long-term partnership with Ridgeway. Claire Blake, digital manager for OptiBac Probiotics, commented:

“Having previously worked with Ridgeway, I know that it is a digital agency that I can trust, that it will provide a website that meets our business needs and that will provide the client with a smooth and enjoyable experience. I look forward to all the new opportunities that our new website will offer. “