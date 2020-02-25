[riduan-rahmat-appointed-dewan-rakyat-secretary]

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Riduan Rahmat has been appointed the secretary of the Dewan Rakyat efficient February 22.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, in a assertion mentioned, Riduan succeeded Datuk Roosme Hamzah, whose 1-calendar year deal ended right after she went on a mandatory retirement on February 22, past calendar year.

Riduan, 55, retains a Bachelor of Administration and Organization (Human Useful resource Management) degree from Universiti Teknologi Mara and a Grasp of Social Science (Political Science) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysa.

He joined the civil company as an administrative officer at the Parliament of Malaysia on Jan 31, 1989 and has served as Dewan Negara secretary since September eight, 2014.

He has also served as Human Sources and Management Services Division secretary as effectively as Distinctive Undertaking Force Division secretary of the Parliament of Malaysia.

Mohamad Ariff also thanked Roosme for her contributions and perseverance through her tenure as the 12th secretary of the Dewan Rakyat considering that December 26, 2007. — Bernama