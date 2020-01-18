Rieko Nakagawa: From ‘Guri and Gura’ to Studio Ghibli

Rieko Nakagawa, born in Sapporo in 1935, worked as a teacher in a small kindergarten near Komazawa Park when she wrote her first children’s book.

It was the late 1950s in the post-war years and Nakagawa felt that there weren’t many good children’s books that she could read aloud. Her first published work, “No-No Nursery School” (“Iyaiyaen”, 1962), based largely on her teaching experience and illustrated by her sister Yuriko Yamawaki, became an out of control success.

The book has won several awards, including the Minister of Health and Social Affairs, the NHK Children’s Prize for Children’s Literature, the 10th Sankei Children’s Publishing Culture Award, the Noma Children’s Literature Prize and the Recommended Works selected by the Japan School Prize was awarded to the library association as a compulsory book.

But Nakagawa is best known for what came next. After the success of her first book, Nakagawa published “Guri and Gura” together with her illustrator sister, first in a magazine in 1963 and then as a book in 1967. This adventure of two cake-making, friendship twin-field mice aroused the imagination of a nation and has been in ever since Translated 10 languages, which became an internationally recognized bestseller series.

With a total of 12 books, the series is still a bestseller today, with titles that send the field mice to the coast, greet a special visitor for Christmas and cheerfully tackle the traditional task of spring cleaning. With a light vocabulary and frequent repetitions of songs, the beloved books emphasize friendship, sharing and the simple joy of cake.

Nakagawa is also known for her contribution to children’s music. She is the songwriter for over 20 songs, including hits like “Hey Let’s Go” (“Sanpo”), the theme song from the award-winning Studio Ghibli film “My Neighbor Totoro”.

Lifelong friends, she and Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki jointly created a book that coincides with the opening of “My Neighbor Totoro”. It contains artwork by Miyazaki and poems by Nakagawa, all inspired by the film. Outside of art, the two also jointly created a preschool for the children of Ghibli employees, which is embedded in the woods near the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka.

Nakagawa’s life and work was dedicated to young people and she is rightly an icon of children’s literature.

This is the ninth part of the “Children’s Literature in Japan” series, in which well-known authors and illustrators of children’s and youth literature are examined. Read more at jtimes.jp/childrenslit.