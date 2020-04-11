Rigga Morris is real because RuPaul’s Drag Race is “Madonna: The Unauthorized Russian.”

Photo: VH1TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in a convenient place.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a lot, but above all it’s fun. When the needs of Drag Race talent competition are in conflict between a TV show and Drag Race, the latter always wins. One of the many challenges faced by producers is to glue these two sides of the show together, edit the episodes with appropriate conversation heads, and sow them so that the show feels successful. The fact that the best queens stay as long as possible allows you to create a good TV, but sometimes manufacturers decide that the results need a little help. Enter rigga morris.

Drag races for strangers All-star Alyssa Edward likened this process to Alyssa’s twist on recurring results in All Stars 2. One of the more fun times for Drag Race fans is to discover rigga morris when there are creative adjustments or suspicious judgment attempts to mask Ru’s thumb scale. “Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusik” is an engaging, entertaining episode and has been in the post all season due to the removal of Sherry Pie. However, the outcome of this episode is a period in which the season has begun and which queens are unlikely to shake it fairly.

“Madonna: unauthorized Russian”

A-

A-

“Madonna: unauthorized Russian”

Friday’s best deals: PowerA Fusion Fightpads, Ella Paradis Sex Toys …

The episode begins with an emphasis on works of art circulating in the study. After Aiden is eliminated, the queens return, and Heidi and Dulow make a noise in their heads as everyone speaks like Brita, explaining her love and respect for Aiden. Previous Untucked’s evil blood Heidi and Dulow returned to this episode, calling Gigi, Jackie and Sherry for comments. The widow, in response to Sherry’s apology, introduced a new term called “apolo-lie” and believes these tensions will continue.

The next day, Jan talks about the mood in the room and tries to brush with joy without going through it successfully. Finally, RuPaul enters the office to announce his next material challenge and saves the queens, “Madonna: Unauthorized Russian.” For this season’s Rusika, each queen will write their own vocals, combining a different stage in Madonna’s career. They will have to lip-synchronize their vocals while performing some of Madonna’s choreography. Michelle Visage, along with composer and producers David Benjamin Steinberg and Eric Paparozzi, will assist in the recording of the Queens and will be the choreographer by Jamal Sims. There is no mini-problem to determine the casting, so the queens will have to agree as a group.

Everyone runs to the couch to listen to the tracks and choose their roles. About half get their first choices – Jackie, Jaida, Widow, Heidi and Sherry – and the rest are discussed in the rest. Although Gigi and Jan seemed the most hesitant in their songs, they decided to do their best. Jean, who quickly chose the band’s best singer, was not a great choice, as the Queens quickly realized when they went to record. Puts a high bar for relaxation, as a result of which they can not live. The correction prepares the audience for the crash and burning of a Rusika, but Michelle gives the queens good notes, and they manage mostly strong vocals, at least after post-production. It’s nice to see the coach queens. He is a smart, experienced performer and his more supportive side is rarely seen in Drag Race.

With a nice tempo change, the editors don’t overdo the choreography exercises. The widow suffered a bit from the premiere due to a knee injury, but mostly queens with dance experience and non-dancers struggled. Jean and Heidi are great, Jackie is an awkward mess, Gigi gets in her way rudely, and Brita can be entertaining, but there’s a way to go with her choreography. The reactions of the queens and the coaches are an explosion. There is a clear feeling where the queens are, and when some are in better condition than others, they are all in the spotlight and in the zone. The stage is set for a strong performance.

Photo: VH1

As everyone prepares for the call, the conversation turns to Madonna’s propaganda about LGBTQ causes, and Heidi talks about Haydi’s uncle, who died of HIV / AIDS when he was young. He was a warm and supportive man in his life, and this loss had a profound effect, especially at Heidi’s young age. Crystal also opens up, telling how her father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and illness affected her and her entire family. For all the dramas between the queens this season, they were able to maintain a supportive atmosphere in the study while preparing for the runways, sharing their stories with each other in a way that made them feel honest and original.

On the main stage, Ru tries to meet Michelle and Carson in connection with Madonna, then the guest meets the ruling supermodel Winnie Harlow and Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Both are interesting guest judges, but the highlight of Ru’s conversations before Russia is the announcement of the runway category: 1000 Michelle View at Night. Michelle was clearly obscure about it, and was pleased that the queens would respect her appearance for years to come.

Faster than Michel, Rusikal begins after entering the camp. Jean Early is in first place like Madonna. Sounds like vocals and choreography and is a blast to watch. The song is repeated and lasts a bit, but Jan is so strong that it’s hard to imagine. Jackie Boy Toy is second to Madonna, “like a virgin.” It looks great, but as shown earlier, it misses the tone and bottom of the song. The next Gigi is the Unapologetic Madonna, and that’s especially good considering she doesn’t want the role. The back arms of the bees, previously removed from the mini-test, feel in place, but the key to the Gigi song is the iconic choreography. It’s not a slam dunk at all, but it’s a powerful show that doesn’t have a singer or a dancer.

Brita Cone goes out with Bra Madonna and when the dance is upside down, there are some entertaining vocals and she gets a strong response from the judges. After a suspicious audio recording, Jaida draws like a sexy Madonna. He is self-confident and essentially fulfills the most common words. Sherry, despite very little choreography, goes for a comedy like Film Star Madonna, which has strong vocals and a good time. Crystal appears next to the Enlightened Madonna. His vocals are not good, but they are stupid and embrace his awkwardness in choreography. If Ru and the producers want to send it to his house, it will be easy to see again how this spectacle will be lost, and the placement of Crystal above is a complete surprise.

Widow, next to Fempire Madonna. He is highly energetic and vibrant and looks like he is looking at the top three. Heidi, like Madonna Forever, ranks last. There isn’t much in her vocals, but as expected, her choreography is terrible. Her performance may definitely be more Madonna, but she does what is required of her and has the right stage presence and charisma to sell the role. Must be safe. Rusical connects with a large group of singers and the actors are quite together. Overall, Rusikal is charming and fun, and it’s nice to watch even the weakest queens.

Photo: VH1

The runway is also strong. Jean Glamazonian Airways is camping and delicious like Michelle. Jackie, All Stars nailed details like Michelle. Gigi identifies himself as S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. Michelle, just a blonde look on the treadmill. Brita is in the very Brita blue gown element like Season 10 Finale Michelle. Jaida, the all-star Icon Michelle, looks good on all skins and strands. Sherry also stands close to the brand with Kitty Girl Michelle. Crystal RuPaul Show Lady looks terrible, hitting an incredible red coat on Red Michelle. The widow’s look is simpler, while the RuPaul show looks as spectacular as Star Michelle, and Heidi, in the TOWIE set (The Only Way Is Essex), is Michelle in a purple dress and pants, but tall, on top. top hair.

Refereeing for the first time this season is a surprise. Sherry, Dulow and Jaida are safe. It turns out that Jan, Gigi and Crystal are at the top, while Jackie, Brita and Heidi are at the bottom. Jan feels like a lock to win this challenge, and Gigi has acted surprisingly fairly fair, like the Unapologetic Madonna. What about Crystal? Then there’s the bottom third. Jackie did Rusical’s worst and Brita fought for the episodes. What about Heidi? For most, the queens did a good job, especially with the runways. Critics will be nit-choices. But the judges have very special definitions for Crystal, and also because they love her. It feels like a top placement aimed at spreading love and liking a producer. As for Heidi, she has one reason: to send Britain home.

Riga is where the morris is located. Jackie’s runway view is fantastic, but after the Russian performance, she’s at the bottom, and Brita is here with her. But Brita felt firm in the lip nerve, and Jackie – an unknown amount. Ru probably learned Valentina and Nina Bo’nina Brown’s lip-smacking in the first nine months of the season, and he doesn’t want to be afraid of Queen Jackie, who has been promised a firm but unworkable Brita. Instead, Heidi, a strong dancer and lip sinter, is placed at the bottom and Ru saves Jackie. It creates entertaining television, but it’s heartbreaking to see Heidi being used in this way as one of the hearts of the season. Similarly, Ru decided to beat Gigi in January. Gigi is a sick, incredibly talented queen, but Jean did it, and if Ru doesn’t recognize him here, he can’t win all season.

“Burning Up” by Madonna is one of the best non-premier lip sinks of the season, along with both dance moves and comedy by Heidi and Brita. Heidi looks more confident and cool in her performance, and Brita flags off her energy to the end, so Heidi gets a decent bag and Ru sends Brit back to New York. Brita did not have the most prominent position in Drag Race, did not fulfill her expectations and was not afraid to get an unrecognized correction. Although it may serve his appearance and the judges praised his charisma, so they will undoubtedly return to all the Stars, hopefully looking better with a clearer head and touch.

Acute observations

Reading mini problem definitely comes, but are we finished with other mini difficulties?

Both Heidi and the Widow have big talking heads in this episode. The widow’s description of the cold butter knife at the beginning of the episode is golden.

I love Jackie a lot, but when I’m with Deky, Jackie’s cackles on karma are a problem that plays directly to his strengths, immediately after he criticizes other opponents for not being ready for the Snatch Game, which is one of his weak points.

For such a young queen, Gigi looks at her appeals in a surprising way, so I was shocked that Patti didn’t recognize LuPone. Hopefully, this moment will make young viewers look for the incredible Lady LuPone, who excelled at Pose last year, among the many recent credits.

The visiting referees this season were terribly different. Winnie Harlow and AOC are good additions to this list, but it’s a bit strange to be in the same episode. Both give good notes, but Harlow has been overshadowed by the AOC because the queens are open to meeting. As for Congressman Ocasio-Cortez, he is charming and very excited to be there. He’s not a guest judge at the level of Leslie Jones or Nicki Minaj, but he’s doing well.

. (tagsTranslate) Recap