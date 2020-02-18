[Right after assembly with Theo Epstein, Kris Bryant expects to stay a Cub all time]

MESA, Arizona — Whether or not he essentially will be kept “in the loop” on trade talks any longer than he ever was in the previous, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant sounded self-confident immediately after assembly with workforce president Theo Epstein that he’ll continue being with the club at minimum via the period.

“Everything went good,” Bryant explained Tuesday. “It was the greatest assembly I experienced with a outstanding. He just gave me insight as to what type of took place in the offseason.”

Bryant stated the Sunday sit-down bundled no assurances of staying retained in the loop of any more trade talks that might occur.

But when asked if he thought immediately after the conversation that he’ll be with the club on Opening Day, he mentioned: “Yes, I do.”

And past the July 31 trade deadline: “Yep. I’m a Chicago Cub.”

Bryant, who in January misplaced a grievance in opposition to the team more than support-time manipulation, has been accessible due to the fact Epstein shut the season previous 12 months by suggesting large adjustments more than the winter and declaring the club would be open to buying and selling any player on the roster.

Payroll finances worries made Bryant — who had turned down early-occupation overtures for a agreement extension — the likeliest of the core to be moved, supplied his value as a three-time All-Star and 2016 MVP, his worth as a participant with two more decades of club control and his wage stage ($18.6 million this 12 months with one a lot more year of arbitration eligibility left).

Epstein made available no assures that a major trade — involving any person — wouldn’t nevertheless materialize, but also said: “we’re sort of turning the site with our focus” to making ready for the time.

“Like I mentioned, it positive would be wonderful,” Bryant claimed of getting much better assurances that he’ll stay all calendar year with the team. “But they by no signifies have to do that for any of us gamers.

“It was just a seriously terrific assembly. I felt fantastic coming out of it,” he claimed. “And it wasn’t like we had been just speaking about stuff that took place in the offseason. He was providing me assistance on becoming a father [baby due in April] and things like that. It was just great to sit down and just get that off our upper body and our checklist and move on. And I’m ready to perform ball and earn a ton of video games. I really am.”