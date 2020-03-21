Right after Nepal, Bhutan, now Afghanistan & Maldives pledge guidance to SAARC COVID-19 fund

International holidaymakers don masks at the Taj Mahal intricate in Agra amid the coronavirus threat | ANI file picture

New Delhi: Afghanistan and Maldives Saturday stated they will be contributing $1 million and $2,00,000, respectively, to the ‘SAARC (South Asian Affiliation for Regional Cooperation) Crisis Response Fund for COVID-19’, a working day soon after Nepal and Bhutan introduced their contributions.

“The Afghan Authorities has just accepted a contribution of One particular Million USD to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund as per the conversations in SAARC heads of nations VTC, believing in joint collaboration, and strengthening partnership to combat this pandemic,” Sediq Seddiqqi, spokesperson for Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani tweeted Saturday.

Before in the day, the Maldives governing administration also stated they will be contributing to the fund that has been established up to handle the difficulties faced by SAARC nations around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We welcome PM @narendramodi’s initiative to make an COVID-19 Emergency Aid Fund and its pledge of USD 10 million. Governing administration of Maldives joins the initiative and pledge USD 200,000 to tackle problems emanating from COVID-19,” tweeted Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

On Friday, Bhutan stated it will be putting in $1,00,000 toward the fund, which is now operational, even though Nepal Key Minister K.P.S Oli claimed it will be providing Nepalese Rupee 10 crores to the frequent pool.

Key Minister Narendra Modi, who experienced proposed the fund throughout a online video convention with all SAARC leaders previous Sunday, tweeted thanking Maldives for the contribution.

“Deeply value contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Crisis Fund. It strengthens our solve in this collective struggle against the pandemic,” Modi wrote.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka nevertheless to make contributions

Dammu Ravi, Extra Secretary and Coordinator (COVID-19), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has mentioned the SAARC COVID-19 fund is already operational and India, which has pledged $10 million to the fund, has presently disbursed $1 million out of that.

So significantly, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have not still built any announcement on their contribution.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, MEA, had earlier introduced that the ministry has established up a COVID-19 Control Centre, performing 24×7 from the South Block.

The telephone quantities of the Management Space are 1800118797 (toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104 and +91-11-23017905, fax quantity – +91-11-23018158 and e-mail id: covid19@mea.gov.in.

