Right-hand ex-stripper turned-Insys sales boss shortest sentence in fentanyl arrangement

A former exotic dancer recruited to manage sales at Insys Therapeutics will spend a year and a day in prison for “Wolf of Wall Street tactics” selling fentanyl spray to doctors – a stripped down prosecutor knocked after pushing for Sunrise Lee for six years to lock.

Lee, 40, said Wednesday in the US court that she did not fully understand what she was doing when a supervisor recruited her from a “men’s club” to a sales position to market the highly addictive opioid pain reliever.

“Everything they said about me, although yes, I traveled and did exotic dancing, but I took care of my children, I put a roof over their heads,” Lee said, before he became too emotional to go to court.

The first witness in last year’s trial of Insys defendants described Lee’s alleged lap dance for one doctor on a night out. Lee’s lawyer, Peter Horstmann, called the behavior “hypersexualized” Wall Street Wolf “tactic” in a conviction note and said the pharmaceutical industry had benefited from his client.

Horstmann blamed former Insys vice president Alec Burlakoff for Lee’s lack of pharmaceutical experience and the ability to sell products to “lonely overworked doctors” by asking Lee not to jail Lee.

“You can send Alec Burlakoff to any club on the North Shore today and there is not a single woman who wouldn’t take that opportunity today,” Horstmann said.

Federal Judge Allison Burroughs was not in power, but still gave Lee a punishment for part of the 72-month government’s request, a ruling that immediately caught fire from prosecutors.

Assistant American lawyer Fred Wyshak, who noted Burroughs that he had been silent by two other Insys convictions, said the FBI would reduce further detention suggestions in light of Burrough’s flexible statements. Burroughs interrupted Wyshak’s argument and said, “I hear you, welcome back” before the hearing is interrupted.

BOSTON MA. – JANUARY 22: Former Insys employee Sunrise Lee leaves the federal court after being sentenced on January 22, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

Two former Insys bosses received Tuesday between two and three years Tuesday, less than the recommendations of prosecutors of more than 10 years in prison for each suspect.

Former Insys CEO Michael Babich, who pleaded guilty and was the government’s star witness in last year’s racketeering process, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after Wyshak said Babich deserved the honor to cooperate and give the FBI access to the Insys boardroom.

“It is very difficult, at least in this community, to achieve cooperation between members of a conspiracy in administrative crimes,” said Wyshak.

Babich testified to a jury for six days and revealed the dirty laundry of the company, including aggressive behavior among other executives in the schedule, and walked jurors through a low-budget rap video marody that Insys made as a motivational tool for selling Subsys .

“I was afraid of failure and thought I could handle it all,” Babich told Burroughs.

Lee and Babich did not impose fines, while no restitution and repayment amounts were set on Wednesday.

Burlakoff and disgrace Insys founder John Kapoor are sentenced on Thursday for Burroughs. Feds ask Burlakoff to spend five years in prison and Kapoor is sentenced to 15 years.

Kapoor argued in a memo for a one-year sentence and a day in prison, while Burlakoff asked for a probationary period of five years.