Rihanna broke up with her billionaire boyfrien Hassan Jameel

Rihanna has said very little about her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameelbecause she doesn’t have to say anything because she is Rihanna, but there are reports this week that the couple broke up after three years.

A source told US Weekly about the split, and we don’t know much more yet. This is probably all we will hear about the breakup until it considers it appropriate to talk more about it, but it is enough to say that Rih is back on the market.

The couple were first connected in June 2017, although a source said they had “teamed up” for a few months beforehand. They were then seen celebrating together at the 1-Oak nightclub after the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Rihanna and Jameel attended a Lakers game for their birthday in February 2019, and it was obviously serious enough that he would meet their family and have dinner with their mother and brother in a Santa Monica restaurant last August.

She gave some rare glimpses of the relationship in a 2019 interview Magazine profile, saying that “of course” she was in love with him but had no immediate plans to get married. “Only God knows, girl,” she said of her future. “We plan and God laughs, don’t we?”

The last Rihanna album is now almost four years ago, and while she keeps telling fans about the possibility of new music, we haven’t heard anything.

We only know that their ninth full-length album is a reggae-inspired album that may be worked with Shakira, and is not included shaggy,

