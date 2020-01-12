Rihanna did Shaggy Audition for the new reggae album?

Loading...

According to Shaggy, a two-time Grammy-winning reggae icon, he was invited to audition to be part of Rihanna’s next album. Photo: Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

Shaggy is not with the stupid s @ #%.

The reggae music icon would have refused the opportunity to record with Rihanna for his next album.

The apparent reason: he was invited to audition for the singer.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yes,” said “Mr. Boombastic,” said British star Daily Star.

“There are a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t have to audition to be on the record,” he added. “I’ll leave it to the younger kids.”

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, 51 years old, born Orville Richard Burrell, he is a registration veteran with almost thirty years of experience.

His success in 1993, “Oh Carolina”, earned him international renown.

Since then, Shaggy has collaborated with other reggae groups such as Beres Hammond, Maxi Priest, Rayvon and Wayne Wonder, and hip-hop groups such as Eve, Olivia and the human drum machine Rahzel.

The double Grammy winner, who recently appeared on ABCs The Little Mermaid Live!, Also recorded with pop superstars Nicole Scherzinger, Janet Jackson and Sting.

And certainly, they did not ask him to audition.

So unfortunately, the crooner “It Wasn’t Me” and Rihanna won’t be working anytime soon.

Fans of Bajan’s beauty have been waiting for new music since his album Anti 2016. The new album, probably entitled R9, should soon be released. He would also be influenced by reggae.

Apparently, there are no sour grapes between Shaggy and RiRi.

“But from what I hear, it should be good,” he said.

Hopefully.

