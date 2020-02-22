[rihanna-does-it-huge-for-her-32nd-b-day-w/-mexico-celebration]

As seen on SOHH.com – observe @sohh @sohhdotcom

Grammy-profitable singer Rihanna built positive to rejoice her 32nd born day in fashion. The pop star and splendor sensation packed her bags and relished her birthday in Mexico.

Large Information: This 7 days, RiRi went to her social media pages with sneak peek footage from her turn up session with family members and buddies.

Substantial-Key Details: Proper just before Valentine’s Day, RiRi shared an insane shot of herself draped in signature Savage lingerie.

Wait around, There is A lot more: Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter also recently woke up the thirst entice in a steamy pic donning RiRi’s lingerie line.

In advance of You Go: Lately, Rihanna gifted rapper/gushing fan Lil Uzi Vert an autographed copy of her trend e-book.