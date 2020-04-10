Rihanna donates $ 4.2 million to domestic violence victims of blockade

Rihanna has donated $ 4.2 million to victims of domestic violence who suffered from the shutdown of the coronavirus.

In conjunction with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the joint grant will be donated to the Los Angeles Mayor Foundation.

City shelters for victims of domestic violence were crowded during the pandemic, which reported that the Los Angeles Housing Authority had to dismiss 90 people a week since the city was ordered to stay home during the closure.

The grant will seek shelter, nutrition and counseling for up to 90 people a week over the next five months.

Jack Dorsey (photo: Getty)

Earlier this week, Dorsey pledged to donate $ 1 billion (£ 800 million) to coroner research funding to “disarm this pandemic”.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and later created the Square payment company, has confirmed that it has donated $ 1 billion of square shares to a charity called Start Small to “fund global assistance for Covid-19.”

The 43-year-old tech tycoon, worth about $ 3.9 billion, said the donation is equivalent to about “28% of my wealth.” It marks the largest donation to date in the global fight against coronavirus.

He added: “Once we disarm this pandemic, the focus will be on the health and education of the girl and the UPS.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna has also offered $ 5 million to help impoverished countries suffering from a coronavirus last month, with $ 700,000 fans also traveling to Barbados’ home country.

According to TMZ, Rihanna made a donation through the Clara Lionel Foundation. The money will also go to support local food banks, purchase medical equipment for doctors and nurses at the forefront, and test in poor countries such as Haiti and Malawi.