Rihanna illuminates Roc Nation brunch before the 2020 Grammy – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLc46573fdcc56d722d2f8e54886a2944f11%

% MINIFYHTMLc46573fdcc56d722d2f8e54886a2944f12%

Rihanna It’s in the building!

On Saturday afternoon, the biggest and smartest music stars came together for a special occasion: the annual Roc Nation brunch party in Los Angeles.

Only a day before the Grammy 2020, our favorite artists played and participated in the fun event, including performances by artists such as Bad Gal RiRi, Jay Z, Beyoncé,Sean “Diddy, quot; Combs, Kelly Rowlandand many others

% MINIFYHTMLc46573fdcc56d722d2f8e54886a2944f13%

% MINIFYHTMLc46573fdcc56d722d2f8e54886a2944f14%

For the chic affair, the Fenty Beauty founder lit the room in a dazzling and glamorous set that sparkled in gold. She put on a ruffled halter dress that was decorated with jewelry. She tied her elegant outfit together with a beige windbreaker, larger sunglasses and a playful updo.

Although his appearance was a surprise, he certainly made a great entrance. However, she was not the only one dressed to kill.

Queen Bey ordered the room when she arrived at the annual event with a blue cocktail dress with a deep neckline and wavy sleeves.

Rowland was also blinded by the star-filled affair. He put on a Sebastian Gunawan outfit that consisted of a vibrant lime green shoulder top and baby blue pants. The men also dressed to impress. Jay-Z rocked an elegant pastel purple suit while P Diddy A crispy white tuxedo looked elegant.

Browse through our gallery below to see all the celebrities who were stunned at the annual Roc Nation event!

Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna and DJ Khaled

The founder of Fenty Beauty shines with fantasy in a beautiful golden dress. She is posing with DJ Khaled.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony

First Child of Destiny member takes a photo with La Anthony. The two blind in clear and bold sets.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jay Z

The music icon smiles as he drinks champagne during his annual event.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Winnie Harlow

The model illuminates the brunch with her sunny yellow suit.

Broadimage / Shutterstock

Tinashe

LBD! Tinashe Prove you can’t go wrong with a simple (but flashy) black dress.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sean “Diddy, quot; Combs and Kevin Hart

The two actors share a sweet moment together. “The question of the day is, & # 39; how do you want your book to end? & # 39; I am surrounded by a group of men doing great things in life. In short, you are writing a chapter …”, said Hart. “It is your job to complete that book as well as possible. My question of the day is: are you focused on the end of your book? … and how well will you achieve it.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

debt collector

The singer looks fresh and elegant in the ceremony full of stars.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Nicole Williams English

de WAGS The star shines with a majestic purple cocktail dress, with a deep neckline and exaggerated sleeves.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

A few goals! The old couple appears and is full of stars.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kelly and G-Eazy machine gun

Yin and yang! The dynamic duo takes a photo together with elegant costumes.

Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lil Rel Howery

The 40-year-old actor and comedian puts on an elegant suit for the special occasion.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sean “Diddy, quot; Combs and Jay-Z

Pop, fizz, tinkle! “THE GAME HAS GOT UP,” Diddy shared on Instagram.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sean “Diddy, quot; Combs and DJ Khaled

Make a pose! The two music legends come together for a photo.

Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jameela Jamil and Kelly Rowland

Photographers capture this sweet moment between Rowland and Jamil during the party.

With the Grammy 2020 just a day away, we can’t wait to see what these celebrities are wearing for the special occasion.

Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday 26 January from 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT followed by the Grammy broadcast at 8:00 PM. ET / 17:00 PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, you miss the ME! After the party Specially at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 pm PT, only in E!

% MINIFYHTMLc46573fdcc56d722d2f8e54886a2944f15 %% MINIFYHTMLc46573fdcc56d722d2f8e54886a2944f16%