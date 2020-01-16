Rihanna responds to Shaggy’s claims that she wanted to audition for her new album – Up News Info

It seems that one thing is certain about Rihanna’s ninth studio album, and it is the fact that Shaggy has nothing to do with it.

The 51-year-old reggae / dancehall legend decided that he would not appear in the next project of his 31-year-old colleague, mainly because he had to compete for his role with other artists.

Shaggy, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell, said the people of Rihanna contact him for a possible appearance on his album.

However, he refused the invitation, because he did not feel the need to audition for the album and rather left the opportunity to other younger boys.

He said, “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yes. There are many excellent people involved, but I didn’t have to audition, I will leave it to the younger ones.”

The Rihanna representative denied Shaggy’s claims in a statement that said, “We’re working on an album, not a talent show, so why would (Rihanna) ask Shaggy or another artist to audition?”

He continued with: “After Rihanna had collected all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her to ask to be part of the album. She explained that the album was almost finished and that they were only busy mixing, mastering and deciding which songs they would actually use. However, she invited him to send some material to see if it fits the flow of the album. That was definitely not asking for an audition, and it was more than doing everything possible to appear on the album. “

Fans of the “Shut Up and Drive, quot” artist have waited a long time for the release of their ninth album, as the diva first announced it would be in 2019.

However, Rihanna later stated that her project may not have been completed yet and has retained the launch indefinitely.

According to earlier statements by the singer, the long-awaited album would be strongly influenced by the reggae genre, but it would still be unusual.

The star has further developed by stating that the elements of the genre can be felt in all songs of the album, although it also explored other types of music.

In May 2019, the musician also discussed the constant speculation about whether Lady Gaga or Drake would appear on some of the following songs.

At that time, Rihanna said she did not see such collaborations happening quickly.

