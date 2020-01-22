Rihanna splits up with billionaire friend ... Drake and A $ AP Rocky Inch Closer

Rihanna recently ended her 3-year relationship with 31-year-old Hassan Jameel, a Saudi Arabian businessman who has drawn her undivided attention for so long!

It looks like she’s not wasting time reconnecting with her exes since she was recently seen in the same room with two of them! She recently spent some time with Drake and A $ AP Rocky on Yams Day 2020.

No reports from PDA

About PageSix

Us Weekly reported that the three-year relationship between Rhianna and Hassan ended strangely.

Rihanna says they’re no longer friends, but alludes to the fact that it was an amicable separation that was the best. This means that she meets the single scene again, and to be seen with Drake and A $ AP Rocky easily ignites rumors that she is dating her exes.

We are sad to say that there were no reports of a PDA in either of the two, but we hope the situation changes soon!

All in the same room

About HotNewHipHop

She looked comfortable and cozy with A $ AP Rocky, and Hot 97 reported sharing a few laughs, but that was the extent of it. That may well be because Drake was in the same room most of the night and just a few feet from Rihanna.

As intimidating as it may be to fill a Saudi billionaire’s shoes, we’re pretty sure Rihanna won’t stay single long, and all eyes are on her exes Drake and A $ AP Rocky to see whether it falls back to an old flame.

Wendy Williams’ cruel commentary on Joaquin Phoenix has upset Cher