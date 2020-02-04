Rihanna to Receive President’s Award at 51st NAACP Image Awards

Image: Tim P. Whitby (GETTY IMAGES)

World music and fashion icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a woman of the people and for the people, will receive the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, which will be broadcast live from Pasadena, California, this month.

Not only does Rihanna find love in places without hope, but she raises and also provides resources to places that others could judge hopelessly thanks to her organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, which, since its creation, is committed to helping underserved communities around the world with various health care and education programs.

In a recent press release, Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said that “Rihanna has not only had a revolutionary career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a public servant remarkable. ”No one is lying here. Johnson goes on to say that Rihanna “embodies the kind of character, grace and dedication to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award”.

Rihanna has solidified her place in our hearts and in our portfolios. Whether through her music or her many businesses, Rihanna continues to remain relevant and incredible. She proved that she invented the art of photography with a giant from a book, continued her commitment to the small on social networks, while ensuring that you have a foundation that matches your complexion and makes the world a better place for everyone. Love it or hate it, agitation can never be denied.

Previous recipients of this prestigious award include last year’s winner Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, as well as Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali, among others.

The NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast live on February 22.

.