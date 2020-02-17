[rihanna-will-acquire-president’s-award-through-the-51st-naacp-image-awards]

Picture: Tim P. Whitby (GETTY Pictures)

Worldwide music and style icon, organization entrepreneur, and philanthropist Robyn Rihanna Fenty—a woman of and for the people—will be receiving the President’s Award through the 51st NAACP Graphic Awards, which will broadcast dwell from Pasadena, Calif., this thirty day period.



Not only does Rihanna discover like in hopeless sites, but she also uplifts and presents assets to locations other individuals may deem hopeless by means of her group, the Clara Lionel Basis, which, given that its inception, has been fully commited to helping underserved communities across the globe, with several systems in healthcare and training.

In a current press release, Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, mentioned that “Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking vocation as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant.” Not one lie below. Johnson carries on, declaring that Rihanna “epitomizes the style of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we search for to emphasize in our President’s Award.”

Rihanna has solidified her area in our hearts and our wallets. Be it through her audio or her quite a few enterprise endeavors, Rihanna proceeds to remain suitable and astounding. She’s verified that she invented the art of pictures with a behemoth of a guide, continued her commitment to petty on social media, all even though creating guaranteed you have a foundation that matches your pores and skin tone and earning the entire world a far better area for all. Adore her or loathe her, the hustle can in no way be denied.

Former recipients of this prestigious award involve previous year’s honoree, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, as properly as Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali, amid other folks.

The NAACP Impression Awards will air live on Bet Feb. 22.