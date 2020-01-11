Rihanna with Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s wedding in their home?

Loading...

is Rihanna hosting Cara Delevingne and Ashley BensonWedding in her house? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop has learned that it is made up.

Delevingne and Benson have been together for more than a year, but there is no evidence that they are engaged. It didn’t stop there In contact After the headline “Rihanna Cara and Ashley throws a wedding!” the singer is said to have specified the location for the couple’s wedding in her Hollywood Hills villa.

“Rihanna remains a mother when, where, and even if she will marry her boyfriend (Hassan Jameel), but she can’t stop talking about her beast Cara, who is getting married,” says an alleged source at the outlet. The “insider” claims it started when Rihanna called Delevingne after reading that she had broken up with Benson. “Rihanna was shocked, but then Cara told her it wasn’t true and that she and Ashley were happier than ever, and then Rihanna made the generous offer.” an option, adding, “This is your wedding gift for her.”

The relationship between Delevingne and Benson is good, but there is no reason to believe that they will be on their way soon. Regardless, Rihanna didn’t offer to host her wedding. Gossip Cop I contacted a person in the singing camp who told us that the story contains “no truth”. This story seems to have been made up simply because Rihanna and Delevingne are close friends.

It is worth noting that rumors arose last year that Delevingne and Benson had married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. E! News later confirmed that the two were not legally married but had a friendship ceremony. The couple also sparked engagement rumors last year when they were seen in Saint-Tropez with gold ribbons on their fingers. Neither woman commented on the speculation, but Benson’s mother later wrote on Instagram: “How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information and yet not have accurate information.”

There is no further speculation in Touch ‘s article about the couple – it is a straightforward fiction. It is also not surprising that Rihanna magazine draws into the story. The singer is often targeted by the tabloid. Already in 2018, Gossip Cop When Rihanna started smoking in an upscale restaurant, she got into a huge argument with her boyfriend. This latest article is more nonsense.