Rihanna works with Pharrell Williams on their ninth album

Rihanna has confirmed that she will go to the studio with Pharrell Williams while work on her next album continues.

The singer, who has not yet released the follow-up to “Anti” from 2016, revealed the plans when asked how she wanted to spend Valentine’s Day.

“I’ll be in the studio. I’m actually so excited. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s someone I’ve been wanting to work with for a long time,” she said to The Cut.

When Rihanna urged to reveal the artist she worked with, she replied, “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It is] Pharrell.”

Rihanna’s album is eagerly awaited by fans. Photo credit: Getty

With fans looking forward to continuing ANTI 2016, Rihanna recently told Entertainment Tonight that she likes to “antagonize” her fans when it comes to album delays.

She said: “I like to annoy my fans a little … well, they annoy me too! So they get it back right away. “

Rihanna has not yet released any specific details on their upcoming album, although it has been widely reported that the album is influenced by dancehall and reggae.

Back in January, Rihanna denied Shaggy’s recent claims that he had been invited to appear on their new album, but declined on the grounds that he “didn’t have to audition”.