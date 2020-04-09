Rihanna’s dad thought he would die in the coronavirus battle: “I was afraid of the worst”

Rihanna’s dad was worried about his life while fighting the coronavirus (photo: Instagram / Rex)

Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, revealed that he was worried about his life after fighting the coronavirus.

The 66-year-old opened up to his illness, praising his daughter – real name Robyn Fenty – for checking him every day.

In fact, he explained that the devoted singer Diamonds, 32, even managed to get a fan by sending him to his Caribbean home.

“My daughter Robyn checked me every day,” he said. “To be honest, I thought I would die. I have to say I love you so much, Robyn.

“She has done so much for me. I appreciate everything she did. “

Ronald said the disease – which infected more than a million people around the world – gave him confidence that he would die.

Ronald praised his daughter Rihanna for helping her survive this test (photo: Instagram)

Rihanna’s dad thought he would die at some point (photo: Instagram)

Discussing his symptoms, he remembered that the fever was “rising” to the nose and “through the mouth.”

Fortunately, doctors said he was free from Covida-19 after spending 14 days in quarantine at the Paragon Isolation Center.

“I was afraid of the worst. I thought I would die, to be honest – he added to the Sun.

Rihanna has made a donation of over $ 5 million (£ 4.2 million) to help coronavirus relief through the Clara Lionel Foundation, giving millions of dollars to help those “on the front line of the disaster”.

Rihanna donated millions of dollars to help fight coronavirus (Photo: WireImage)

The statement to People magazine read: “CLF supports local partners in the first line of disaster response, especially those who focus on protecting and serving marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa prepare for what they have come.

Although executive director Justine Lucas added: “It has never been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underrated communities – those most affected by this pandemic.”

The funds will be distributed, among others, to the World Health Organization Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Direct Relief, the International Rescue Committee, America’s Health and Feeding Partners.

In addition, it helps local food banks in the United States, accelerating testing efforts and providing protective equipment to frontline people.

Singer Work also teamed up with Jay-Z to donate $ 2 million (£ 1.6 million) to help efforts in New York and Los Angeles to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, homeless and elderly people and children of first-line care workers health.

