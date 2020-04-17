Rihanna’s father thanked her for saving her life after being tested for coronavirus positive, saying, “I thought I was dying”.

Pop star Rihanna’s father Ronald Finti tested positive for COVID-19, but with the help of his superstar daughter, he was able to prevent the disease.

Tested positive for coronavirus in Finti Barbados. He was horrified that he would suffer the terrible pain of dying after having tested positive for the Coronavirus novel.

Rihanna’s father thanked her for saving her life after a coronavirus positive test, saying, “I thought I was dying”.

He said that his daughter, whose real name is Robin Fenty, sent a ventilator to his house, and checked on him every day.

“My daughter, Robin, has been checking me daily. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I must say, I love you so much, Robin. ‘She did a lot for me. I appreciate all his work, “the 66-year-old said.

He sent his superstar daughter, 32२, to the ventilator, revealing that “he is not using it yet”, and sent it to his home in the Caribbean. He said he was given “more than” to make up for the disease.

Recalling his illness, he said: “I had a fever in my nose. I had a fever on my lips. It was just too feverish. I felt the worst. I thought I’d die honestly. “

She had a message for everyone. “I want everyone to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home, “he said.

