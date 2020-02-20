[rihanna’s-relatives-anxious-about-her-partying,-want-her-again-in-barbados?]

(Getty Photos)

Is Rihanna’s family members trying to bring her house to Barbados out of worry for her wild life-style? Which is what just one tabloid is saying this 7 days. Gossip Cop looked into the tale and finds it to be wholly manufactured-up.

Heartbroken above the finish of her romantic relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, the pop singer is now partying her soreness absent and her family members is worried. At the very least, that’s what the National Enquirer is alleging in a new post. The tabloid cites an “insider” who insists that Rihanna has been “party-hopping” close to the planet, together with with her exes Drake and A$AP Rocky. Her family, the suspicious resource goes on, has “major worries about how she’s coping.”

Many “sources,” also unknown, say the singer is “rebelling” from the extra conservative way of living she led with Jameel by “getting her freak on” and “now all she would like to do is party.” However a different doubtful insider provides that Rihanna “looks so sad” these times.

Immediately after hunting into the problem, Gossip Cop has identified that this story is total fiction. We reached out to a supply shut to the condition, who assures us that very little about the article is true. However the singer is working with the break up, the Enquirer has no insight into it. It is accurate, for instance, that the Fenty Magnificence mogul has been viewed in community with A$AP Rocky, but the idea that they’re back together was debunked weeks back. According to E! Information, a substantially far more highly regarded resource for movie star information, Rihanna “wants to be single and is not heading to soar into something” and is “hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

The singer retained her marriage with Jameel mostly personal in the course of her time with him, and is recognised for remaining alternatively cryptic about her personalized daily life on social media. But, as one particular of the ideal-advertising artists of all time, Rihanna’s courting existence is of class heading to be matter to mind-boggling tabloid speculation. After the preliminary news of the separation dropped, Gossip Cop did a roundup of some of the much more absurd latest romantic relationship rumors Rihanna was subject to by the gossip business. All of them were untrue.

It must be famous, the Enquirer and its sister publications appear particularly fond of inventing tales about celebrities’ partying practices. In August of very last 12 months, the tabloid claimed that hardworking actor, UT Austin professor, and father of a few Matthew McConaughey was an “out of control” occasion animal when away from his spouse.

That identical thirty day period, the Enquirer alleged their favourite focus on, Brad Pitt, had friends anxious about him relapsing following heading sober in 2016. In May well 2019, the Enquirer’s sister publication, Star, revealed an equally phony article boasting that an additional tabloid preferred, Kristen Stewart, was partying so really hard her friends ended up begging her to “slow down” and believe of her overall health. All a few tales were being entirely absurd and debunked by Gossip Cop.