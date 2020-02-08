Rika Kihira defends titles on four continents

SEOUL – Rika Kihira won the women’s freeride on Saturday and won the title “Four Continents” for the second time in a row.

The 17-year-old Kihira, who took first place after the short program, landed a triple axis in the course of a combination jump and received 151.16 points for a total of 232.34 points.

She started her routine with a triple salchow, but then singed her planned first triple axel. Kihira kept her composure and landed a triple axel / double toeloop combination.

On the way to her victory, she added six more triple jumps.

The South Korean You Young also had a triple axis in the program and moved up to second place with a total of 223.23 points.

She, 15, was ice skating in her first senior season and became the first South Korean medalist at this annual event since Yuna Kim in 2009.

Bradie Tennell from the USA, second after the short program, finished third with 222.97 points.

In addition to her triple axis, Kihira’s routine, which was performed for “International Angel of Peace”, included a triple Salchow and a triple Lutz.

“My goal was to win first place twice in a row in this four-continent championship,” Kihira told reporters.

“So I got a little impatient with my first mistake in the axis. But I was able to recalculate and reassemble the structure of my performance. “

She added: “Immediately after my first mistake, I tried to change my mind and focus on the next element. It was a good experience for me to prepare for the next competition. “

Kihira won the Four Continents in Anaheim, California last year and also won the 2018 Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, Canada. She is the first skater to win titles in succession on the four continents.

Wakaba Higuchi and Kaori Sakamoto finished fourth and fifth with 207.46 and 202.79 points. Sakamoto finished fourth after the short program on Thursday, but finished eighth in free skate.

South Korea’s Kim Ye-lim finished sixth (202.76), followed by Karen Chen from the USA (201.06).

In the meantime, they were happy to win a medal in front of the local fans.

“I was very happy to do the triple axel and then there was no mistake in my jumps,” you said.

“I focused on clean performance. I have had some pressure, especially since this event in Korea. I got a good result and I am very happy about it. “

They added: “I am the first Korean skater to have won a medal after Yuna Kim and I am very honored to be the first to do it in my home country.”

Tennell has achieved a podium finish with a season best in free skate (147.04 points). Tennell overcame a shaky triple-triple-toe combination to get a total of seven triple.

“Breaking through my season’s best gave me a very good confidence,” admitted Tennell.

“In this competition, I feel like I could relax and skate the way I do every day. That was my goal not only this year, but also last year. I feel like I never quite made it last year.

“But this year I got closer and closer in every competition and I really managed to achieve that in this competition.”