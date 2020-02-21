[riker-&-the-beachcombers-drop-‘my-lady-rita’-video-starring-riker’s-wife-savannah!]

Riker and the Beachcombers just dropped their most current tunes video for their song “My Woman Rita!”

The online video stars frontman Riker Lynch as very well as his true daily life spouse Savannah!

Shots: Test out the most recent photos of Riker Lynch

The movie also features a guest physical appearance from Riker‘s sister Rydell!

“Thank you all so a great deal for the adore and assist of #MyGirlRita! So numerous wonderful folks served in making this online video probable,” Riker wrote on his Instagram.

Check out the whole “My Girl Rita” online video here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LAVssi7NG2E" width="500"></noscript>

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB