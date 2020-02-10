Rime ice – KWWL

Monday morning the temperatures were in the single digits with thick fog. This combination gave a nice prospect of frost coating everything. This is called rime ice and occurs when liquid drops from the fog freeze when in contact with trees and other objects.

Ripe ice is made of freezing fog and is denser and harder. Hoarfrost is frozen dew and forms without fog and is lighter and softer.

Rime ice:

An opaque coating of tiny, white, granular ice particles caused by the rapid freezing of supercooled water droplets when they hit an object.

Hoar Frost:

A deposition of interlocking crystals formed by direct sublimation on objects, usually small-diameter ones that are exposed to the air, such as branches, plants, wires, poles, etc. The deposition of hoarfrost is similar to the process by which dew is formed formed, with the exception that the temperature of the frozen object must be below freezing. It occurs when air with a dew point below freezing is brought to saturation by cooling.

Here are some of the best photos sent in by Frost.