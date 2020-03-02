[rina-harun-presents-muhyiddin-vote-of-confidence-as-pm]

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to reporters in Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh December 17, 2019. — Photo by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (girl) chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun expressed her assurance in Key Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership to deliver all get-togethers together towards setting up the country’s upcoming.

In congratulating Muhyiddin on his appointment as the new prime minister, Rina, in a statement these days, also thanked the political parties as perfectly as all those who expressed their help for the eighth Prime Minister to guide the federal governing administration.

“Indeed, this assist has excellent price and importance for the benefit of the men and women and the country.

“It is hoped that this aid can be continued in the context of close cooperation in the nation-constructing journey, specifically in addressing pressing issues these as the spread of Covid-19 that threaten the basic safety and wellness of the people and as a result influence the country and the globe as a full,” she said.

She stated the pursuits of the individuals and the nation ought to be positioned at the prime of the record of leaders’ priorities.

“Political balance is incredibly vital to allow the govt equipment and all parties to emphasis on addressing financial issues including making larger confidence amid international and domestic traders,” she claimed.

In the meantime, Rina also thanked the seventh Primary Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his terrific services and contributions to the region.

Muhyiddin took his oath of office environment right before Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the eighth Primary Minister yesterday. — Bernama