Rina Sawayama announces debut album on Dirty Hit, new single and UK tour

Rina Sawayama shared the new track “Comme des Garçons (Like the Boys)” with details of her debut album and a new series of shows in the UK.

The musician’s first LP is titled “SAWAYAMA” and will be released on April 17th at Dirty Hit, the label that also features The, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and other big hitters in 1975.

Sawayama described ‘Comme des Garçons’ as follows: “When I wrote this song, I wanted to lyrically explore the idea that people have to accept negative male tropics to appear confident, and on the other hand the early 2000s sonically worthy dance tracks that made me confident.

“The idea that the socially acceptable version of trust is to act” like the boys “, otherwise you are called a woman as a bitch – but in the club the word” bitch “is reclaimed as a sign of ultimate trust (” Yes bitch , “Working bitch”). ‘

Listen to the following title:

The new title will appear on the album, as will their latest single “STFU!”. Sawayama will support the release with four UK shows, which are as follows

14 – Glasgow, King Tuts

15 – Manchester, Gorilla

16 – Birmingham, the O2 Institute

21 – London, Electric Brixton

