Ring goes for UFC 246 Main Event against Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC this weekend when he faces up to Donald Cowboy Cerrone in a blockbuster fight.

The Notorious celebrates its long-awaited comeback at UFC 246 almost 16 months after its painful loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor vs. Cerrone: date and start time in Great Britain

UFC 246 will take place on Saturday, January 18 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first preliminary rounds start at 11:30 p.m. UK time.

The main battle of the event is expected to be held on Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. (GMT), which is Saturday evening at 10:00 p.m. in Vegas.

There are 13 fights on the main map, the preliminary rounds and the early preliminary rounds, with Holly Holm also in action.

UFC 246 is broadcast with a £ 19.95 card at the BT Sport Box Office in the UK. After purchase, it can also be broadcast live on the BT Sport website and in the associated app.

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone compete in UFC 246 for the first time in welterweight

McGregor vs. Cerrone: Combat Card

Main card (BT Sport Box Office from 3 a.m. on Sunday, January 19)

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone (Welterweight)

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington (women’s bantamweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene (heavyweight)

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso (women straw weight)

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Preparations (BT Sport from 1 a.m.)

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber (female fly weight)

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson (featherweight)

Early Preliminary Round (UFC Fight Pass from 11.30 p.m.)

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich (female fly weight)

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne (Bantamweight)

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet (Light Heavyweight)

Conor McGregor wants to regain his place at the top of the UFC

McGregor vs. Cerrone: History of the Band

McGregor – Cerrone