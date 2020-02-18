[Ringgit continues downtrend as Covid-19 fears persist]

At nine.07am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1460/1500 towards the buck in contrast with yesterday’s near of four.1400/1450. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 ― The ringgit ongoing its downtrend from final 7 days following worries bordering world marketplaces as Covid-19 fears continue on to persist.

At 9.07am, the ringgit was quoted at four.1460/1500 from the dollar in comparison with yesterday’s close of 4.1400/1450.

An analyst explained the area take note will go on to be on the sidelines alongside with other currencies in Asean, the place the notify stage for the virus spread is superior.

Benchmark Brent crude has also slid to US$57.24 for every barrel, as it re-enters the downtrend motion and retains draw back volatility.

“Oil charges engage in an critical function in environment the benchmark for the ringgit as Malaysia is an oil-generating region,” it stated.

The ringgit was also traded largely larger in opposition to other key currencies.

It slightly appreciated towards the Singapore dollar to 2.9802/9841 from two.9806/9846 and minorly climbed as opposed to the euro to four.4889/4936 from 4.4898/4957 yesterday.

The ringgit rose from the British pound to five.3873/3933 from 5.3977/4059 and eased vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7773/7817 from 3.7674/7730 at yesterday’s near. ― Bernama