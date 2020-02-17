[ringgit-extends-downtrend-towards-us-greenback]

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at four.1400/1450 towards the US dollar from previous Friday’s closing of four.1360/1400. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The ringgit extended its downtrend from the US dollar from very last 7 days to shut less difficult for the fourth consecutive trading day on absence of desire.

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.1400/1450 against the US dollar from final Friday’s closing of 4.1360/1400.

AxiCorp’s chief industry strategist Stephen Innes stated investors remained on the sidelines as they wanted to get a much better analysis of the regional financial info because of to the Covid-19 outbreak before making their following transfer.

“On a constructive note, the region’s central banking institutions, like Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), are wanting to offset some of the damage by easing the procedures.

“This is a excellent matter for the ringgit as it will speed up the production rebound trade,” he instructed Bernama.

Innes claimed the tranquil industry was also thanks to the absence of most foreign investors as the US marketplaces were shut for the Presidents’ Working day holiday getaway.

The ringgit was also traded reduce versus other main currencies.

It depreciated in opposition to the Singapore dollar to 2.9806/9846 from 2.9751/9797 and fell versus the euro to 4.4898/4957 from 4.4851/4902 previous Friday.

The ringgit dropped from the British pound to five.3977/4059 from 5.3904/3973 and eased vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to three.7674/7730 from 3.7665/7705 past 7 days. — Bernama