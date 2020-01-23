Ringgit falls against the US dollar before the Chinese New Year

At 6 p.m., the ringgit was trading at 4.0680 / 0710 against the greenback, compared to 4.0650 / 0680 on Wednesday. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 23 – The ringgit was lower against the US dollar today as the greenback rose due to bullish US housing data. This has strengthened expectations that the US economy will remain on a solid foundation, traders said.

At 6:00 p.m., the ringgit was listed at 4.0680 / 0710 against the greenback, compared to 4.0650 / 0680 yesterday.

A trader said the Ringgit market was somewhat quiet before the Chinese New Year, which starts tomorrow.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note that the flu fear was a hiccup in the general upward movement of the market.

He expected inflows after the lunar new year to increase again as the market shifted focus to the first U.S.-China trade agreement, which was a humble but promising start to reducing U.S.-China trade tensions.

“In the short term, however, local traders will keep an eye on investors’ appetite for the Japanese yen as a port and the Singaporean dollar due to its proximity. ” he added.

Overall, the ringgit was also traded lower against other major currencies.

Against the Japanese yen, it fell from 3.0122 / 0156 to 3.0138 / 0171 against the Singapore dollar yesterday and depreciated against 3.6965 / 6995 to 3.7130 / 7171 yesterday.

The local currency also slipped to 4.5086 / 5135 against the euro, compared to 4.5077 / 5126 yesterday, and fell from 5.3085 / 3140 to 5.3413 / 3469 against the British pound. – Bernama