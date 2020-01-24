Ringgit falls before CNY against the US dollar money

At 6 p.m., the ringgit was noted at 4.0590 / 0650 versus the greenback, compared to 4.0680 / 0710 yesterday. – AFP picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 24 – The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today and tracked the performance of regional competitors before the Chinese New Year break, traders said.

Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said the ringgit had strengthened today due to the inflows into the bond market.

“Bank Negara Malaysia’s overnight rate cut has triggered strong bond demand, and these market inflows have helped the ringgit,” he said.

On another point, yesterday’s statement by the World Health Organization that the outbreak of the coronavirus was an emergency for China, but which was not yet of international importance, had given investors some comfort and thus calmed the Asian currency market.

The ringgit was also trading higher against other major currencies.

Against the Japanese yen, it rose yesterday from 3.0138 / 0171 to 3.0024 / 0080 and against 3.7130 / 7171 yesterday to 3.7038 / 7103.

The local currency also rose against the euro to 4.4787 / 4869 against 4.5086 / 5135 yesterday and strengthened against the British pound from 5.3413 / 3469 to 5.3140 / 3235. – Bernama

