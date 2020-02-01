Ringgit is trending downward as fears of coronavirus take over global markets money

Ringgit levels have decreased 1.93 percent over the past three months due to various global concerns, including US-China trade tensions, US-Tehran geopolitical tensions, and the late onset of the corona virus. – Reuters picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – As the novel corona virus continues to trigger global fears in 2019, the ringgit is expected to test the psychological level of 4.10 next week, with a downward trend emerging.

FXTM market analyst Han Tan said that during the holiday week due to the new lunar year, investors had to deal with worrying headlines related to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which led to risk sentiment.

“Given the risk aversion that is wiping out the ringgit ‘s gain over the greenback since the beginning of the year, investors need clear signs that the outbreak of the corona virus will stabilize before risk assets can cause a significant recovery,” he said to Bernama.

Ringgit levels have decreased 1.93 percent over the past three months due to various global concerns, including US-China trade tensions, US-Tehran geopolitical tensions, and the late onset of the corona virus.

Tan added that fears of the outbreak due to an expected slump in demand should threaten a sustained decline in global manufacturing activity, which could dampen the outlook for 2020 for the global economy.

Yesterday morning, the World Health Organization declared the virus to be a global health emergency that raised economic concerns around the world, and the markets in which global stocks can be observed have taken this as an opportunity.

For the coming week, Tan said, risk aversion could cause the ringgit to remain above the 4.10 level against the US dollar.

“However, the Ringgit weakness could be mitigated if we see positive surprises in the domestic economic data expected next week, including industrial production and foreign trade data in December.”

“If the risk sentiment wears off, immediate support for Ringgit and the US dollar should reach the region around 4.05,” he said.

From Friday to Friday, the ringgit was trading lower against a currency basket.

It fell slightly from 2.9954 / 9980 to 2.9988 / 3.0032 against the Singapore dollar and depreciated to 3.77581 / 7628 against the Japanese yen from 3.7323 / 7345 last Friday.

The local currency also fell against the euro to 4.5167 / 5227, compared to 4.4791 / 2821, and fell slightly against the British pound from 5.3221 / 3263 to 5.3723 / 3792. – Bernama