[ringleader,-members-of-ayt-ninety-nine-gang-charged-in-klang-courtroom]

KLANG, Feb 18 — The ringleader of organised criminal gang, ’Ayahanda Yie Tiger 99’, was charged in the Periods Court docket in this article, for becoming a member of the team, and for possessing firearms and bullets with out a valid licence or permit.

Also billed were 11 other gang members, for the offence of becoming users of an organised criminal group.

A few different rates were go through out against the alleged ringleader, Masyre Mohamed Narizan, 39, who was brought before judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

Less than the 1st charge made in accordance with segment 130V (1) of the Penal Code, Masyre is accused of becoming a member of an organised felony team at premises on Jalan Sentul, in Pandamaran below concerning May possibly 2017 and January 22 this year.

The second demand produced in accordance with section seven of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, alleges that the ringleader possessed a few pistols with out a valid licence or permit – the pistols comprise a CAL.45 Star Eibar Spain, a Taurus 9MM and a CZ75 Compact.

He is alleged to have dedicated the offence at a property on Jalan Seri Tanjung 16, Taman Sri Andalas here at about 2.30pm on Jan 31 this year.

The 3rd cost built in accordance with section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960, alleges that Masyre possessed 8 stay bullets of the ‘SME 9MM’ form and 4 stay bullets of the ‘S&B.45 auto’ type, without a legitimate licence or allow. The day, time and locale of this offence are equivalent to that of the next offence.

The 11 other gang associates comprise Azukismi Che Abdullah, 40 Nik Arzahar Nik Mat, 39 Mohd Azizan Ibrahim, 43 W Mohd Ihsan W [email protected] Husin, 34 Mohd Faizal Ramli, 31 Muhamad Fakhrurazi Ali, 33 Nuriasbat Mohd Maamon, 43 Mohamad Shafriq Mohamed Ali, 28 Rustam Tanni, 39 Mohamad Noor Helmie Zainal Abidin, 40 and Mohamad Japri Abu Samah, 37.

They confront a cost identical to the initially cost read out versus Masre.

Of all 3 offences Masre has been billed with, the next carries the stiffest penalty comprising the death sentence or existence imprisonment and whipping of six strokes at a minimum.

Bail was not permitted to the 12 adult men, all of whom have been represented by legal professionals, although April 17 was set for the following point out of the case.

No plea was recorded as the situation will be transferred to the Substantial Court. — Bernama