Rio Ferdinand mentions the star Man Utd, who was reborn as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rio Ferdinand admits he was delighted with Luke Shaw’s recent form, but is concerned that the Premier League season’s break came at the worst possible moment for Manchester United’s left defender.

Shaw, still only 24, survived his stop-start career since signing with United Southampton as the world’s most expensive teenager in the summer of 2014.

A player from England has been regularly criticized by Jose Mourinho, while the recent appearance of teenager Brandon Williams seemed to put his United future under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in grave danger.

Shaw, however, developed as a left-center back in recent weeks, allowing Williams to flourish as a winger when Solskjaer placed a 3-5-2 formation.

Ferdinand was absorbed in Shaw’s progress, but fears that the suspension of the season caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic could not have come at a worse moment for the player who finally found consistency in measures.

He told BT Sport: “Definitely (he came at the wrong time). Many players from all over the league will be sitting there wondering why now?

“He will think that I have been injured for several years, I had no form. But suddenly Luke Shaw took form, gets consistent games and good reviews for his performances.

“He played well not on the left back, but on the left side of the three as the middle half, and received a new life.

“Come out with the ball, he has always been good at driving forward and looks achieved. He took care of it as if it were a new home for him.

“If that’s how Ole plays, he is alone. He was one of the most consistent players in the last 11 games without a defeat. He was one of the best performers.

“Brandon Williams took a breath of fresh air in the wing’s side area and this left side is bearing fruit.

“Ole gets consistency from him, but it’s a bad moment for him, but if he stays fit and athletic, he’ll be ready for rock and roll.”

