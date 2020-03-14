Riots in Rajasthan Cong over election of Rajya Sabha candidate – News from India

Already struggling with the recent shock of the exit of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress is now facing criticism of its Rajasthan ranks over the appointment of Rajya Sabha election candidate who has lost the polls three times in the past.

A party lawmaker raised a banner for the rebellion after Congress named Neeraj Dangi, a Dalit leader considered close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as one of the two Rajya Sabha candidates from the state. The other Rajasthan Congress candidate is the party’s secretary general, in charge of the KC Venugopal organization, which comes from Kerala.

“The MLAs in the assembly debated whether he (Dangi) was the only Caste candidate planned in the party. He lost three elections and was still nominated by the party, ”said Ved Prakash Solanki, a lawmaker from Chakus in Jaipur.

Dangi, 50, lost once to the assembly polls from Desuri and twice to Reodar. Though he is the party’s general secretary, party insiders have questioned why a better candidate could not be elected to the Rajya Sabha polls.

It appears that Dangi’s candidacy has opened a new front in the already-ranked Congress-abandoned faction. “What were the criteria for his appointment? He lost assembly elections and even local authority elections three times. His father was a legislator. What is the message we are trying to send to our cadre by naming him? Do you have to be close to a powerful person in Congress to get a ticket or mail? ”said a senior Congress official in Rajasthan on condition of anonymity.

Dangi previously held the office of President of the State Youth Congress, and his father, Dinesh Rai Dangi, was the Congress legislator from Desuri to Pali for several terms. The functionary claimed that his contribution was limited and that he was given a ticket precisely because of his proximity to Gehlot.

Dangi was Gehlot’s second choice, having previously fought for another close aide and gem of Rajiv Arora. Congressional leadership denied his request, insisting that party cadres get a ticket, an official said.

The last date for submitting nominations for the Rajya Sabha was March 13, and the last date for withdrawing the nomination was March 18. The vote will take place on March 26th.

